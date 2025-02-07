Uttarakhand Assembly's Budget Session Set to Unfold
The Uttarakhand Assembly's budget session starts on February 18. It begins with the governor's address, followed by a motion of thanks and the budget presentation on February 20. Discussions on the budget will occur on February 21, with the session concluding on February 24 after budget passage.
The Uttarakhand Assembly's much-anticipated budget session is set to commence on February 18, as confirmed by a recent official notification.
The session's week-long schedule will kick off with the governor's address, setting the tone for subsequent proceedings, including a motion of thanks following on February 19. The annual budget presentation is slated for February 20, leading to a critical discussion among assembly members on February 21.
No legislative activities are planned for the weekend, but the session will conclude with the expected passage of the budget on February 24.
