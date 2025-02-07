Tragedy Strikes in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack Claims Lives
Three people were killed in a Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy, according to Ukrainian authorities. The assault, which occurred late on Thursday, demolished a residential building in Myropillya village near the Russia-Ukraine border. Ukrainian and Russian forces remain engaged in intense conflict in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:07 IST
In a devastating turn of events, three individuals lost their lives in a Russian guided bomb assault on Ukraine's Sumy region, officials disclosed on Friday.
The late Thursday attack ruined a residential building in the border village of Myropillya, as confirmed by the Prosecutor General's office.
Myropillya's location near the tense Russia-Ukraine border underscores the ongoing hostilities, with Ukrainian troops reportedly involved in heavy battles with Russian forces after a previous incursion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
