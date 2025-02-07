Tragedy Strikes in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack Claims Lives

In a devastating turn of events, three individuals lost their lives in a Russian guided bomb assault on Ukraine's Sumy region, officials disclosed on Friday.

The late Thursday attack ruined a residential building in the border village of Myropillya, as confirmed by the Prosecutor General's office.

Myropillya's location near the tense Russia-Ukraine border underscores the ongoing hostilities, with Ukrainian troops reportedly involved in heavy battles with Russian forces after a previous incursion.

(With inputs from agencies.)