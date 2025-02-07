China and Thailand Forge New Ties in AI and Green Development

China is ramping up efforts to boost investments in Thailand, with a sharp focus on sectors like electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, as announced by Chinese Premier Li Qiang in talks with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

According to state media, Li emphasized exploring cooperation potential in these cutting-edge fields. The visit marked the signing of several bilateral cooperation agreements, enhancing relationships in areas such as AI, customs inspection and quarantine, and green development.

The agreements aim to solidify strategic partnerships and drive mutual economic growth, as highlighted by Chinese national broadcaster CCTV during the Thai prime minister's visit this week. This marks a significant step in fostering closer ties between the two Asian nations.

