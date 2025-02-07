Left Menu

Global Outcry: Trump Sanctions Spark Controversy Over ICC

The International Criminal Court urged member states to resist US sanctions, calling them a threat to its judicial independence. President Trump's executive order targets ICC officials over the arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu. Human rights groups condemned the move, and international backlash grows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:09 IST
Global Outcry: Trump Sanctions Spark Controversy Over ICC
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has urged its member states to stand firm against sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump. The court called the sanctions an attempt to undermine its independent judicial work. This has sparked widespread condemnation from various human rights organizations and governments.

The sanctions, authorized by an executive order from the Trump administration, were a response to what the White House termed as 'illegitimate actions' by the ICC, citing the arrest warrant issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Despite the backlash, the ICC remains resolute in its mission to provide justice for victims of atrocities globally. The Netherlands and other governments have reiterated their support for the ICC, denouncing the US's actions as counterproductive in the global fight against impunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025