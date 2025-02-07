Global Outcry: Trump Sanctions Spark Controversy Over ICC

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has urged its member states to stand firm against sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump. The court called the sanctions an attempt to undermine its independent judicial work. This has sparked widespread condemnation from various human rights organizations and governments.

The sanctions, authorized by an executive order from the Trump administration, were a response to what the White House termed as 'illegitimate actions' by the ICC, citing the arrest warrant issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Despite the backlash, the ICC remains resolute in its mission to provide justice for victims of atrocities globally. The Netherlands and other governments have reiterated their support for the ICC, denouncing the US's actions as counterproductive in the global fight against impunity.

