Securing Democracy: Rigorous Measures in Place for Delhi Vote Count
Delhi is preparing for its Assembly election vote count with a three-tier security setup. This involves paramilitary forces and local police ensuring only authorized personnel access the sites. Security checks have been executed, and a traffic plan is in place for a seamless counting day, officials confirmed.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the crucial vote count for the Delhi Assembly elections, a formidable three-tier security setup has been established. Comprising two companies of paramilitary forces alongside Delhi Police personnel, the measures are aimed at maintaining strict order at 19 counting centers across the region.
According to Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastva, the arrangements are designed to ensure that only authorized individuals can access these sensitive areas on counting day. Furthermore, the use of mobile phones within the centers will be strictly prohibited to preserve the integrity of the process.
The Delhi Police have proactively conducted anti-sabotage checks at all counting centers. Additionally, a comprehensive traffic management plan has been developed to facilitate smooth vehicular movement throughout the counting day, minimizing disruptions in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jalgaon train accident toll 13, eight bodies identified: Police.
Bhopal's New Flyover Set to Revolutionize Traffic Management
Accusations Fly: AAP's Atishi Urges Police Transfer Over Alleged BJP Intimidation
Macabre Mystery: Rachakonda Police Hunt for Missing Woman’s Body Parts
Netaji's Unseen Chapter: A Legacy Preserved at Noapara Police Station