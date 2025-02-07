Left Menu

Securing Democracy: Rigorous Measures in Place for Delhi Vote Count

Delhi is preparing for its Assembly election vote count with a three-tier security setup. This involves paramilitary forces and local police ensuring only authorized personnel access the sites. Security checks have been executed, and a traffic plan is in place for a seamless counting day, officials confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:19 IST
Securing Democracy: Rigorous Measures in Place for Delhi Vote Count
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the crucial vote count for the Delhi Assembly elections, a formidable three-tier security setup has been established. Comprising two companies of paramilitary forces alongside Delhi Police personnel, the measures are aimed at maintaining strict order at 19 counting centers across the region.

According to Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastva, the arrangements are designed to ensure that only authorized individuals can access these sensitive areas on counting day. Furthermore, the use of mobile phones within the centers will be strictly prohibited to preserve the integrity of the process.

The Delhi Police have proactively conducted anti-sabotage checks at all counting centers. Additionally, a comprehensive traffic management plan has been developed to facilitate smooth vehicular movement throughout the counting day, minimizing disruptions in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025