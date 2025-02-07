Securing Democracy: Rigorous Measures in Place for Delhi Vote Count

In anticipation of the crucial vote count for the Delhi Assembly elections, a formidable three-tier security setup has been established. Comprising two companies of paramilitary forces alongside Delhi Police personnel, the measures are aimed at maintaining strict order at 19 counting centers across the region.

According to Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastva, the arrangements are designed to ensure that only authorized individuals can access these sensitive areas on counting day. Furthermore, the use of mobile phones within the centers will be strictly prohibited to preserve the integrity of the process.

The Delhi Police have proactively conducted anti-sabotage checks at all counting centers. Additionally, a comprehensive traffic management plan has been developed to facilitate smooth vehicular movement throughout the counting day, minimizing disruptions in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)