Turbulence in Syria: The Kurdish Perspective on a Changing Landscape

The sudden collapse of the Syrian government and the subsequent flight of President Bashar Assad to Russia in December marked a significant pivot in the country's turbulent history.

With the end of 54 years under the Assad family's rule and almost 14 years of civil war that claimed around half a million lives, many Syrians experienced a moment of relief. However, the future remains uncertain, particularly for the Kurdish-ruled northeast. Concerns linger regarding the fate of approximately 9,000 suspected Islamic State members detained without trial in northeastern Syria.

Amid this instability, IS gained momentum by seizing weapons from vacated government posts in the east. The intricate dynamics include an interim Islamist government, led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, and the ongoing tension between Turkish-backed militants and the SDF, further complicated by a recent meeting between al-Sharaa and Turkish President Erdogan.

