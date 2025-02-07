Left Menu

Sweden Tightens Gun Laws After Tragic School Shooting

Sweden's government plans to tighten gun laws following a mass shooting at an Orebro education center. The perpetrator, using licensed rifles, killed ten people before dying by suicide. The incident has prompted discussions on gun regulations and security measures, especially concerning school safety in Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:26 IST
Sweden Tightens Gun Laws After Tragic School Shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In response to a devastating mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden's right-wing government announced plans to tighten gun laws. The attacker, identified as Rickard Andersson, used several licensed rifles to kill ten people before turning the weapon on himself.

This tragic event has stirred debates about the country's gun regulations, particularly concerning semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15, which have been involved in numerous mass shootings abroad. The government aims to improve the vetting process for gun ownership and strengthen information sharing between police and health authorities to prevent individuals deemed medically unfit from acquiring firearms.

The shooting has also highlighted potential security shortcomings in Swedish schools. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer indicated a push for accelerated legislation to facilitate school surveillance camera installations, aiming to enhance safety in these semi-public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025