Sweden Tightens Gun Laws After Tragic School Shooting

In response to a devastating mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden's right-wing government announced plans to tighten gun laws. The attacker, identified as Rickard Andersson, used several licensed rifles to kill ten people before turning the weapon on himself.

This tragic event has stirred debates about the country's gun regulations, particularly concerning semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15, which have been involved in numerous mass shootings abroad. The government aims to improve the vetting process for gun ownership and strengthen information sharing between police and health authorities to prevent individuals deemed medically unfit from acquiring firearms.

The shooting has also highlighted potential security shortcomings in Swedish schools. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer indicated a push for accelerated legislation to facilitate school surveillance camera installations, aiming to enhance safety in these semi-public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)