Dhankhar Warns Against 'Weaponised' Judiciary Access
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the 'weaponisation' of judiciary access, a trend he claims is unique to India. Speaking at a cultural festival, Dhankhar emphasized threats to national cultural heritage and electoral integrity posed by divisive forces. He praised India's economic progress but stressed the need to protect democratic processes.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised alarms over what he described as the 'weaponisation' of access to the judiciary, a trend he believes is unique to India.
Addressing the Karnataka Vaibhava Literature and Cultural Festival, Dhankhar highlighted his concerns over divisive tactics that challenge the nation's cultural and electoral integrity.
While commending India's economic standing globally, Dhankhar called for vigilance in safeguarding the nation's democratic pillars.
