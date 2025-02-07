Dhankhar Warns Against 'Weaponised' Judiciary Access

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised alarms over what he described as the 'weaponisation' of access to the judiciary, a trend he believes is unique to India.

Addressing the Karnataka Vaibhava Literature and Cultural Festival, Dhankhar highlighted his concerns over divisive tactics that challenge the nation's cultural and electoral integrity.

While commending India's economic standing globally, Dhankhar called for vigilance in safeguarding the nation's democratic pillars.

(With inputs from agencies.)