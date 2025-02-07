Visa Refusals Ignite Media Tensions Between France and Russia

The diplomatic dispute between France and Russia has intensified after France refused to grant visas to journalists from the Russian news outlet, Izvestia. The Kremlin and Russia's Foreign Ministry have denounced the decision as discriminatory and part of a harassment campaign against Russian media.

Izvestia reported that its journalists were denied visas to cover the 80th anniversary commemorations of World War Two's end, citing potential threats to public order. In response, Russia withheld accreditation renewal for Le Monde's Moscow correspondent, marking the first absence of the French publication from Moscow since the 1950s.

In a tit-for-tat movement, Russia signaled readiness to reinstate the French journalist's accreditation if France grants a visa to a reporter from Komsomolskaya Pravda. As tensions mount, France's Foreign Ministry has urged Russia to reconsider its position, warning of resultant consequences.

