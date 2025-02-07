UN Council Confronts Eastern Congo Crisis

An urgent session by the UN's top human rights body addressed the escalating violence in eastern Congo on Friday. Rwanda-backed rebels recently seized a strategic city, leading to over 3,000 deaths and numerous injuries since January.

The Human Rights Council's special session, called by Congo and backed by numerous countries, seeks accountability for crimes against humanity. It aims to establish a fact-finding mission in response to Rwanda and M23 rebels capturing Goma.

UN experts indicate support from 4,000 Rwandan troops for the rebels, with Secretary-General António Guterres urging for disarmament and mediation. The conflict region is rich in minerals essential for technology, including mobile phones, intensifying the crisis's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)