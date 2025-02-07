UN Council Confronts Eastern Congo Crisis
The UN's Human Rights Council convened for urgent talks on escalating violence in eastern Congo, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured the strategic city of Goma. The council, urged by Congo's government, aims to hold accountable those responsible for the violence that has killed and injured thousands since January.
An urgent session by the UN's top human rights body addressed the escalating violence in eastern Congo on Friday. Rwanda-backed rebels recently seized a strategic city, leading to over 3,000 deaths and numerous injuries since January.
The Human Rights Council's special session, called by Congo and backed by numerous countries, seeks accountability for crimes against humanity. It aims to establish a fact-finding mission in response to Rwanda and M23 rebels capturing Goma.
UN experts indicate support from 4,000 Rwandan troops for the rebels, with Secretary-General António Guterres urging for disarmament and mediation. The conflict region is rich in minerals essential for technology, including mobile phones, intensifying the crisis's impact.
