Sweden Tightens Gun Laws After Deadly Mass Shooting

Sweden's government plans to tighten gun laws following a mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, resulting in ten deaths. The suspect, Rickard Andersson, used multiple licensed rifles. The government aims to enhance gun license vetting and information sharing between police and health authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the aftermath of Sweden's deadliest mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, the right-wing government has announced plans to tighten gun laws. The incident, which left ten people dead, involved multiple licensed rifles reportedly owned by the attacker, identified as Rickard Andersson.

The government intends to enhance the vetting process for gun licenses and to restrict access to weapons like the AR-15. Discussions also include better information-sharing between police and health authorities regarding individuals unfit to own guns due to medical reasons.

As Sweden mourns the tragedy, the move has been welcomed by the opposition, while questions arise about school security and the widespread legal and illegal gun ownership in the country.

