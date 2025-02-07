Left Menu

Forest Ranger Among Three Arrested for Illegal Logging in Balrampur

Three individuals, including a forest ranger, have been arrested for illegal logging in Balrampur. A significant amount of timber was recovered by authorities. The investigation uncovered an organized gang involved in the operation, leading to the arrest of the ranger and two others. The gang's mastermind remains at large.

Authorities have arrested three individuals, including a forest ranger, in connection with illegal logging activities in Balrampur district, officials announced on Friday.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) recovered a large quantity of timber, which had been loaded onto a pickup truck near the Siria drain in Tulsipur, on January 28, as revealed by Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar. A forest guard, Vidyasagar, subsequently registered a case at the Tulsipur Police Station.

Superintendent Kumar stated that the investigation exposed a well-organized gang responsible for cutting down valuable trees and transporting them using small vehicles before distributing the timber nationally. Forest Ranger Rakesh Pathak was identified as a gang member and arrested alongside Anup Shukla and Azad Chauhan. Three mobile phones suspected to be linked to the operation were also seized. The mastermind behind the operation remains at large, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the individual. Divisional Forest Officer Dr. Sam Maran M has requested the suspension of the ranger.

