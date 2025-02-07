Left Menu

Mumbai Drug Syndicate Busted: A Major Breakthrough

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the NCB for dismantling a significant drug cartel in Mumbai. The operation included the seizure of high-grade cocaine and the arrest of four individuals. The drugs were worth Rs 200 crore and linked to a syndicate operating from abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:52 IST
In a significant victory against drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a major cartel in Mumbai. The seizure included 'high-grade' cocaine, cannabis, and the arrest of four suspects, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday.

The cartel was linked to overseas operators, with some of the drugs reportedly sourced from the United States via courier services and human carriers. The bust is estimated to hold an international market value of Rs 200 crore, highlighting the scale of the operation.

Home Minister Shah, commending the NCB, noted this as evidence of the government's rigorous investigative methods aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free India. He congratulated the bureau for their major success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

