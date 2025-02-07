Delhi High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail in Rs 400 Crore Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court has ruled against granting anticipatory bail to a mother-son duo involved in an alleged Rs 400 crore financial fraud case. The court underscored the severity of such offenses, which have significant implications for the commercial and economic sectors, calling for a detailed examination.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma rejected the pleas of Charu and Aadhar Khera, emphasizing the need for their sustained custodial interrogation. The case, registered by the Delhi Police's economic offenses wing in 2022, involves grave allegations of a well-planned financial con operation.

Complaints were lodged by the director of Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd, who accused the Khera family of siphoning funds to newly created entities. The court highlighted the intricate nature of the financial transactions, crossing multiple jurisdictions, while the accused denied the charges.

