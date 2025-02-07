NATO Nations Boost Defense Budget Amid Global Tensions

Defense spending by NATO's European members and Canada has seen a 20% increase in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Rutte announced the impressive rise on Friday, highlighting that the total additional investment in recent years has escalated from $640 billion to a substantial $700 billion.

This surge in investment underscores the rigorous steps taken by European nations and Canada in response to global security challenges, emphasizing a growing focus on military readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)