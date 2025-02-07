Left Menu

NATO Nations Boost Defense Budget Amid Global Tensions

In 2024, defense spending by NATO's European members and Canada surged by 20%, as confirmed by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The total additional investment has increased from $640 billion to $700 billion, indicating a significant response to ongoing global security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:04 IST
NATO Nations Boost Defense Budget Amid Global Tensions
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Defense spending by NATO's European members and Canada has seen a 20% increase in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Rutte announced the impressive rise on Friday, highlighting that the total additional investment in recent years has escalated from $640 billion to a substantial $700 billion.

This surge in investment underscores the rigorous steps taken by European nations and Canada in response to global security challenges, emphasizing a growing focus on military readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025