NATO Nations Boost Defense Budget Amid Global Tensions
In 2024, defense spending by NATO's European members and Canada surged by 20%, as confirmed by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The total additional investment has increased from $640 billion to $700 billion, indicating a significant response to ongoing global security challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Defense spending by NATO's European members and Canada has seen a 20% increase in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Rutte announced the impressive rise on Friday, highlighting that the total additional investment in recent years has escalated from $640 billion to a substantial $700 billion.
This surge in investment underscores the rigorous steps taken by European nations and Canada in response to global security challenges, emphasizing a growing focus on military readiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.
China's Stock Market Revival Strategy: Boosting Investments
China Boosts Stock Market with Bold Investment Strategy
Prayagraj to Debut Super Speciality Hospital, UP Govt to Bolster Development with Rs 100 Crore Investment
India's Private Investment Surge: Highest in Eight Years