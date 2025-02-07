Ukraine Stands Firm on ICC Role Amid U.S. Sanctions
Ukraine remains confident that the International Criminal Court's efforts on Russian war crimes will persist despite U.S. President Trump's sanctions against it. The ICC prosecutes war crimes, and Kyiv believes it will effectively address Russian aggression, according to foreign ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi.
Ukraine has expressed confidence in the International Criminal Court's ongoing work despite sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Kyiv's foreign ministry on Friday, Trump has authorised economic and travel sanctions targeting individuals involved in ICC investigations concerning U.S. citizens or allies, such as Israel.
The ICC serves as a permanent institution able to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and aggression impacting member states or committed by their nationals. Ukraine is convinced that the ICC will continue its essential duties, particularly in addressing Russian war criminals' actions, mentioned foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a press briefing in Kyiv.
Relations between the U.S. and the ICC have a protracted history, Tykhyi noted, underscoring the enduring complexity of diplomatic interactions involving international justice.
