Justice in the Mediterranean: The Tragic Tale of Migrant Missteps

A Cypriot court has sentenced a Syrian national to three years in prison, convicting him of negligence after a tragic incident on an overcrowded migrant boat led to the death of a three-year-old girl due to dehydration.

The Famagusta criminal court concluded that the 48-year-old captain neglected the safety of the 60 Syrian migrants aboard a boat with no navigational tools or communication devices. The situation deteriorated as the captain reportedly instructed passengers to discard remaining water to obscure the boat's Lebanese origin.

The vessel, which set sail on January 18, 2024, suffered engine failure and drifted for nearly a week in the eastern Mediterranean. Despite airlifting efforts by Cypriot authorities, who found the little girl with her mother, the young child could not be saved in the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)