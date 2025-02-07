Left Menu

Punjab Police Tackles Human Trafficking with New Investigation Team

Punjab Police has established a four-member Special Investigation Team to tackle illegal migration and human trafficking. This follows the deportation of 104 Indians, including 30 from Punjab, from the US. The team is tasked with investigating illegal routes used by migrants and prosecuting involved perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police has intensified efforts to combat illegal migration and human trafficking by forming a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), announced Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The team aims to crackdown on illegal networks following the deportation of 104 Indians from the United States, including 30 from Punjab.

Victims revealed they were deceived by travel agents who utilized the 'donkey route,' a perilous path exploited by migrants to sidestep legal entry channels into the US. The SIT, led by seniors including ADGP NRI Parveen Sinha and others, is tasked with investigating and prosecuting those accountable for these illegal activities.

The SIT's mandate includes the authority to co-opt additional officers, ensuring thorough investigations by maintaining strong coordination with relevant authorities. Police chiefs have been instructed to extend full support to the team, ensuring they have access to necessary resources and information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

