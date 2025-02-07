Left Menu

ICC Sanctions Stir Controversy Amid Gaza War Investigations

Israeli victims of the Hamas attacks sparking the Gaza war will cooperate with the ICC despite U.S. sanctions. These sanctions retaliate against the court's arrest warrants for Israeli leaders accused of war crimes. Despite obstacles, victims remain determined to seek justice through direct communication with the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:58 IST
ICC Sanctions Stir Controversy Amid Gaza War Investigations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli victims impacted by the Hamas attack that ignited the Gaza conflict reaffirmed their commitment to work with the International Criminal Court (ICC). This resolve comes despite sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump aiming to obstruct the tribunal's actions.

The sanctions target the ICC for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, ICC prosecutors continue to investigate the Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023, which Israel says claimed 1,200 Israeli lives.

Yael Vias Gvirsman, representing over 350 victims and families, stated these sanctions complicate communication with the court, but victims are steadfast in pursuing justice. The Gaza health ministry reports over 47,000 Palestinian lives lost since October 2023. The sanctions threaten to hinder the ICC's efforts to investigate crimes by both Israeli and Hamas officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025