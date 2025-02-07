ICC Sanctions Stir Controversy Amid Gaza War Investigations

Israeli victims impacted by the Hamas attack that ignited the Gaza conflict reaffirmed their commitment to work with the International Criminal Court (ICC). This resolve comes despite sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump aiming to obstruct the tribunal's actions.

The sanctions target the ICC for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, ICC prosecutors continue to investigate the Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023, which Israel says claimed 1,200 Israeli lives.

Yael Vias Gvirsman, representing over 350 victims and families, stated these sanctions complicate communication with the court, but victims are steadfast in pursuing justice. The Gaza health ministry reports over 47,000 Palestinian lives lost since October 2023. The sanctions threaten to hinder the ICC's efforts to investigate crimes by both Israeli and Hamas officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)