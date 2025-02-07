Canadian Citizen Deported Over Proselytizing in Assam

A Canadian national found engaging in proselytizing activities in Assam's Jorhat district faced deportation back to his home country. The deportation took place from New Delhi on Friday, as confirmed by local police.

The individual had been visiting Jorhat since 2021, but an expired visa, which he attempted to renew, revealed his involvement in religious conversions. Jorhat Superintendent of Police, Shwetank Mishra, noted that an adverse report was submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata.

The FRRO quickly responded by issuing a 'Leave India Notice', which was enforced by the Jorhat police. Ensuring order adherence, the Canadian was transferred to the FRRO in Kolkata, facilitating his return to Canada from New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)