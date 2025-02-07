Left Menu

Canadian Citizen Deported Over Proselytizing in Assam

A Canadian citizen involved in religious conversion activities in Assam was deported after his visa expired. Authorities uncovered his proselytizing actions during the renewal process and issued a 'Leave India Notice'. He was handed over to authorities and sent back to Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jorhat | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:27 IST
Canadian Citizen Deported Over Proselytizing in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Canadian national found engaging in proselytizing activities in Assam's Jorhat district faced deportation back to his home country. The deportation took place from New Delhi on Friday, as confirmed by local police.

The individual had been visiting Jorhat since 2021, but an expired visa, which he attempted to renew, revealed his involvement in religious conversions. Jorhat Superintendent of Police, Shwetank Mishra, noted that an adverse report was submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata.

The FRRO quickly responded by issuing a 'Leave India Notice', which was enforced by the Jorhat police. Ensuring order adherence, the Canadian was transferred to the FRRO in Kolkata, facilitating his return to Canada from New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025