P Wilson Pushes for Judicial Diversity with Proposed Reservation Bill

A DMK MP introduced a private member's bill in the Rajya Sabha advocating for caste-based reservations in the judiciary. The bill seeks to include Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts, emphasizing the importance of social diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for inclusivity, DMK MP P Wilson has tabled a private member's bill in the Rajya Sabha, calling for reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in judicial appointments to the Supreme Court and high courts.

Wilson, a respected lawyer, highlighted the judiciary as the sole institution resistant to reservation since the 1950 Constitution's enactment, making a case for increased social diversity within the legal system.

Private member's bills serve as platforms for MPs to spotlight crucial issues, though rarely passed, sparking essential debates within Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

