Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Hotelier's Trap Snares Corrupt Officials

A recent sting operation by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has led to the arrest of three officials, including Assistant Commissioner Bhavita Tandon and Food Safety Officer Pankaj, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. They stand accused of demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe to settle a notice issued under food safety regulations.

The bribery case was exposed when the complainant, Padam Chand, approached the bureau. He had been issued a notice for using unsafe cooking oil and misbranded papads. Allegedly, Tandon sought Rs 2 lakh to dispose of the notice.

A trap was set and the complainant handed over a partial payment of Rs 1.10 lakh to the peon, Keshav Ram, leading to the arrests. This case, registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, is now under further investigation.

