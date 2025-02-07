Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Hotelier's Trap Snares Corrupt Officials
Three officials, including an assistant commissioner and food safety officer, were arrested by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a hotelier. The officials were caught through a sting operation initiated by the complainant.
A recent sting operation by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has led to the arrest of three officials, including Assistant Commissioner Bhavita Tandon and Food Safety Officer Pankaj, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. They stand accused of demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe to settle a notice issued under food safety regulations.
The bribery case was exposed when the complainant, Padam Chand, approached the bureau. He had been issued a notice for using unsafe cooking oil and misbranded papads. Allegedly, Tandon sought Rs 2 lakh to dispose of the notice.
A trap was set and the complainant handed over a partial payment of Rs 1.10 lakh to the peon, Keshav Ram, leading to the arrests. This case, registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, is now under further investigation.
