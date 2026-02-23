Arrests Made in Alleged Attack on BJP MLA Rajiv Tarara
Two men have been arrested following an alleged attack on BJP MLA Rajiv Tarara in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The incident also led to the suspension of three police personnel due to negligence. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects involved in the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:02 IST
An alleged attack on BJP MLA Rajiv Tarara in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, according to local police authorities on Monday.
The attack unfolded as the MLA was traveling to a wedding event when his vehicle was hit from behind by a speeding motorcycle. The situation escalated as the riders reportedly pelted stones and issued threats.
In response, the local police took action by arresting the accused individuals while suspending three police personnel for negligence, promising further investigations and assured the MLA of stringent measures.
