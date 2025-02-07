Left Menu

Union Cabinet Approves Extension of NCSK Tenure

The Union cabinet has approved a three-year extension for the National Commission for Safai Karamchari, with a budget of approximately Rs 50.91 crore. This extension aims to improve the socio-economic conditions and safety of sanitation workers, emphasizing zero fatalities in hazardous cleaning tasks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:13 IST
Union Cabinet Approves Extension of NCSK Tenure
  • Country:
  • India

The Union cabinet has sanctioned an extension for the National Commission for Safai Karamchari (NCSK) for an additional three years, announced on Friday.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the extension entails a financial outlay of approximately Rs 50.91 crore, during a cabinet briefing.

This decision, extending the Commission's term through March 31, 2028, targets the socio-economic betterment of sanitation workers and the improvement of working conditions to eliminate fatalities in hazardous cleaning roles, a government statement disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025