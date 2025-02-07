Union Cabinet Approves Extension of NCSK Tenure

The Union cabinet has sanctioned an extension for the National Commission for Safai Karamchari (NCSK) for an additional three years, announced on Friday.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the extension entails a financial outlay of approximately Rs 50.91 crore, during a cabinet briefing.

This decision, extending the Commission's term through March 31, 2028, targets the socio-economic betterment of sanitation workers and the improvement of working conditions to eliminate fatalities in hazardous cleaning roles, a government statement disclosed.

