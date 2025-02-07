Odisha's Path to Progress: Combating Corruption, Creating Jobs
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasizes the government's commitment to rewarding efficient officers and combating corruption. Addressing new government recruits, Majhi outlined efforts to fill 1.5 lakh vacant positions and boost private sector employment. He highlighted ongoing initiatives attracting substantial investments and job creation in the state.
In a resolute stance against corruption, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced his administration's intention to reward efficient officers while taking tough action against those involved in corrupt practices. Addressing recruits at a government function, Majhi stressed the importance of integrity in public service.
Currently, the government is working to fill 1.5 lakh vacant posts, part of a broader promise made in the BJP's election manifesto. Furthermore, the state's efforts have attracted significant investment, promising to create additional employment opportunities in both public and private sectors.
The Chief Minister, accompanied by government officials, reiterated the administration's dedication to transparency and accountability, urging new recruits to fulfill their duties responsibly and contribute to Odisha's developmental journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
