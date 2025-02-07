Mystery Deepens in Saharanpur Unnatural Death Case

The Supreme Court has annulled a suicide abatement charge against a man while ordering an extensive probe into the death of a woman in Saharanpur. The court highlighted potential oversight by police, who swiftly charged the appellant based only on the woman's relatives' statements.

The bench raised intriguing questions, wondering if there were deeper motives behind Tanu Saini's death. The case intertwines her alleged suicide with communal ire over her connection to Zia-ur-Rehman, who died after an alleged altercation with her family. ''Was there any instigation for the suicide from another party?'' they pondered.

Directing Uttar Pradesh's police to form a special investigation team, the Supreme Court aims to uncover the reality behind these deaths. The first chargesheet appears unidimensional, trusting the complainant's version. A reinvestigation report is due within two months, promising clarity on this complex case.

