Mystery Deepens in Saharanpur Unnatural Death Case

The Supreme Court has ordered a new probe into the suicide case of Tanu Saini in Saharanpur. A special investigation team will re-investigate the circumstances surrounding her death and connections to the assault and death of Zia-ur-Rehman, amid claims of a hasty initial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:24 IST
Mystery Deepens in Saharanpur Unnatural Death Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has annulled a suicide abatement charge against a man while ordering an extensive probe into the death of a woman in Saharanpur. The court highlighted potential oversight by police, who swiftly charged the appellant based only on the woman's relatives' statements.

The bench raised intriguing questions, wondering if there were deeper motives behind Tanu Saini's death. The case intertwines her alleged suicide with communal ire over her connection to Zia-ur-Rehman, who died after an alleged altercation with her family. ''Was there any instigation for the suicide from another party?'' they pondered.

Directing Uttar Pradesh's police to form a special investigation team, the Supreme Court aims to uncover the reality behind these deaths. The first chargesheet appears unidimensional, trusting the complainant's version. A reinvestigation report is due within two months, promising clarity on this complex case.

