Shocking Train Assault Highlights Safety Concerns for Women in Tamil Nadu

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a four-month pregnant woman on a moving train near Katpadi, Tamil Nadu. The attack took place as the woman, 36, travelled alone in the women's compartment on Thursday night.

The suspect, known to be a history-sheeter, boarded at Jolarpet station and attempted to assault the victim, who bravely resisted. In the ensuing struggle, the woman was pushed out of the train, sustaining fractures to her hand and leg. She was swiftly rushed to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital, where she is recovering.

Political leaders, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK's Dr S Ramadoss, have condemned the incident, calling for severe punishment for the suspect. The shocking event has sparked calls for enhanced police presence and stricter safety measures for women traveling in Tamil Nadu.

