Controversial Recruitment Bill Gains Assent in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has given his assent to a contentious bill affecting the state's contractual employees.

The Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Government Employees Bill, 2024, spearheaded by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, denies these workers salary and benefits equivalent to their regular counterparts from their joining date.

The bill, approved despite opposition from the BJP and prior favorable court rulings, stipulates that benefits are granted only after regularisation, refining a policy practiced for over two decades.

