Democracy Disrupted: Rajasthan Assembly in Uproar
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani criticized opposition disruptions during the Governor's Address, citing threats to democracy. Opposition members protested phone-tapping allegations, demanding the Chief Minister's response. Devnani emphasized cooperation between parties for smooth legislative proceedings amidst adjournments due to chaos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday expressed concern over the Opposition's disruption during the Governor's Address, highlighting its implications for democracy.
The upheaval was sparked by allegations of phone tapping from cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena, prompting opposition demands for an explanation from the Chief Minister or his resignation, resulting in three adjournments of the House.
Continuing proceedings amid the disorder, Devnani stressed the importance of both parties working in harmony to uphold democratic values and ensure smooth legislative sessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Davos Address: A Controversial Digital Interaction
Addressing the Accountant Shortage: Miles Talent Hub's Impact
Trump's Virtual Address at WEF 2025: Insights and Controversies Unveiled
Kerala's Wildlife Challenge: Government Action and Opposition Critique
Kejriwal Alleges Attack on Car Orchestrated by Opposition