Brussels Drug Gang Shootings: Government Pledges Action

Gunfire erupted in Brussels on Friday, resulting in one fatality and escalating fears amidst a series of drug gang-related attacks. Belgian officials are reacting, promising to bolster police patrols throughout the city.

The latest incident is the first deadly shooting since violence broke out in Anderlecht and St. Josse neighborhoods. Although previous attacks resulted in injuries, no fatalities were recorded. Authorities suspect drug-related motives as the underlying cause, with Prosecutor General Frédéric Van Leeuw confirming the likely connection among the incidents.

In efforts to curb the escalating violence, Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden emphasized the necessity for a widespread police presence. Previous shootings in Brussels have raised concern among citizens, who demand more security in neighborhoods plagued by lawlessness. Meanwhile, Antwerp's port remains a hotspot for cocaine imports, contributing to gang violence spilling over into Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)