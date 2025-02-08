TikTok's Strategic Move Amid U.S. Restrictions

TikTok announced on Friday that it would allow U.S. Android users to download the app directly from its website, a strategic attempt to sidestep restrictions in the United States.

Following a U.S. law that took effect on January 19, Apple and Google have refrained from reinstating TikTok in their app stores. The law requires ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban, citing national security concerns. Just a day after the law was enacted, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to delay its enforcement by 75 days, during which time discussions about TikTok's future ownership have been ongoing.

President Trump mentioned he was conversing with potential buyers for TikTok and anticipated reaching a decision soon, affecting around 170 million American users. Meanwhile, Trump signed a separate executive order to establish a sovereign wealth fund, potentially intended to purchase TikTok. U.S. authorities have highlighted risks of data misuse under ByteDance, while TikTok contests these claims, emphasizing that user data and content moderation for U.S. users are managed within the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)