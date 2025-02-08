Indonesia Eyes Repatriation of UK's Notorious Rapist Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Indonesia has opened negotiations with Britain over the repatriation of Reynhard Sinaga, described as the most prolific rapist in British history. The talks, which remain in preliminary stages, come as Indonesia also aims to secure the return of a Guantanamo Bay detainee accused in the Bali bombings.

Sinaga, 41, was sentenced in Manchester in 2020 for drugging and assaulting 48 men. He faces at least a 30-year prison sentence for 159 crimes committed from 2015 to 2017. Indonesia's senior law and human rights minister, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, emphasized the complexity of the potential prisoner transfer or exchange deal.

The British embassy in Jakarta has noted the absence of a formal prisoner transfer agreement with Indonesia. Meanwhile, Sinaga's family is reportedly pursuing his return, with concerns that his presence could pose significant challenges if reintegrated into Indonesian society.

