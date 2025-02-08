Arms Haul in Kolkata: STF Arrests Three
The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force arrested three individuals from Uttar Pradesh in the Burrabazar area. They were apprehended with a cache of arms and ammunition, including two semi-automatic pistols and 17 rounds of ammunition. The arrests were made under the Arms Act, and a case has been filed.
The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) has successfully apprehended three individuals in the Burrabazar area, a senior officer confirmed on Saturday. The arrests were made on Friday night as the suspects, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were in possession of arms and ammunition.
The haul included a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a 7mm semi-automatic pistol, four empty magazines, and 17 rounds of ammunition. The operation was a part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking in the region.
The arrested individuals have been charged under the Arms Act, and a case has been registered at the STF police station. The accused are expected to appear before the court later on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
