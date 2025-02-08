Supreme Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Estranged Women

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed a woman's right to claim maintenance from a second husband, even if her first marriage remains legally valid. This landmark decision reinforces the humanitarian purpose embedded in social welfare provisions, prioritizing an expansive interpretation over a stark legal one.

In a ruling delivered by Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, the court emphasized that the objective of maintenance as per Section 125 of the CrPC must prevail under particular circumstances, ensuring justice is not defeated by legal technicalities. This provision will soon be replaced by Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The case involved a woman who, despite her first marriage subsisting, remarried and later sought maintenance from her second husband who contested her claim. The Supreme Court's verdict overturned a previous Telangana High Court decision, thereby safeguarding the appellant's maintenance rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)