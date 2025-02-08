Left Menu

Odisha Government Initiates Major Social and Infrastructure Schemes

The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, announced plans to implement the Unified Pension Scheme for its employees and the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana to offer affordable housing to the economically challenged. Additionally, block-level sports stadiums and essential bridge constructions were approved to bolster infrastructure.

The Odisha Government has unveiled a series of schemes focusing on social welfare and infrastructure development. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, highlighting key initiatives, announced the implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for eligible state employees under the National Pension System, offering improved pension and family benefits.

In addition, the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana aims to provide affordable housing solutions to economically weaker sections, targeting 2.25 lakh new houses over three years with a budget of Rs 7,550 crore. Beneficiaries may receive financial incentives up to Rs 1.20 lakh, with additional bonuses for prompt completion of constructions.

Furthermore, to enhance sports infrastructure, plans for block-level stadiums across 314 state blocks have been approved with a Rs 4,124 crore investment over five years. Essential bridge projects were also sanctioned to improve transportation. These measures are part of a comprehensive effort to boost Odisha's development and welfare.

