Delhi Moves to Ease Traffic: 60 MLA Proposals for Footover Bridges

The Delhi government has received 60 proposals from MLAs for constructing footover bridges (FOBs) to enhance pedestrian safety and decrease traffic congestion. These suggestions have been forwarded to chief engineers for further evaluation. Joint inspections and further approvals will follow for final execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government unveiled that it has received 60 proposals from MLAs aimed at constructing footover bridges (FOBs) throughout the capital city, aiming to boost pedestrian safety while alleviating traffic congestion.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, the Public Works Department Minister, initiated the call for suggestions from MLAs last year to address traffic congestion. The received proposals have now been sent to different chief engineers to analyze their feasibility.

The proposed locations include Azadpur Mandi Gate Number 5, near Crown Plaza on Gazipur Road, and various other strategic points. The PWD will collaborate with traffic police for inspections before these suggestions are considered for approval and tenders are eventually released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

