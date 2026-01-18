Left Menu

Building Bridges: NSS and SNDP's Unified Future

NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair advocates for unity with SNDP Yogam, highlighting its necessity in the current era. Amid historical, reservation-related rifts, Nair emphasizes mutual respect and collective Hindu unity while maintaining political neutrality. He also addresses allegations involving political influence and emphasizes the NSS's commitment to preserving traditions.

G Sukumaran Nair, General Secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), has highlighted the importance of uniting with the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), representing the Ezhava community, as essential for the current times.

Addressing reporters, Nair responded to the SNDP General Secretary Vellapally Natesan's announcement that coordination with the NSS was underway. Nair noted that past differences over reservation had kept the two organizations apart, but these issues are now resolved.

Nair underscored the importance of neutrality and independence in political affairs, distancing from political party ties. He dismissed allegations of hidden political motives, maintaining that the move towards unity was free from electoral influence and was rooted in cultural preservation and respect for tradition.

