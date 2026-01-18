Building Bridges: NSS and SNDP's Unified Future

G Sukumaran Nair, General Secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), has highlighted the importance of uniting with the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), representing the Ezhava community, as essential for the current times.

Addressing reporters, Nair responded to the SNDP General Secretary Vellapally Natesan's announcement that coordination with the NSS was underway. Nair noted that past differences over reservation had kept the two organizations apart, but these issues are now resolved.

Nair underscored the importance of neutrality and independence in political affairs, distancing from political party ties. He dismissed allegations of hidden political motives, maintaining that the move towards unity was free from electoral influence and was rooted in cultural preservation and respect for tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)