Egypt Decries Israeli Proposal on Saudi Land
Egypt criticized Israeli statements suggesting the formation of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory, labeling them as 'irresponsible.' The Egyptian foreign ministry condemned the proposal, stating it violates Saudi sovereignty and asserted that the kingdom's security is a vital concern for Egypt.
In a strongly-worded statement, Egypt has condemned remarks from Israeli officials advocating for the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi Arabian soil. The Egyptian foreign ministry described the suggestions as 'irresponsible.'
The ministry emphasized that the proposal represents a direct violation of Saudi sovereignty. It categorically reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia's security is a fundamental concern and a 'red line' that must not be crossed.
This diplomatic protest underscores the sensitivity of regional sovereignty issues in Middle Eastern geopolitics, with Egypt firmly backing Saudi Arabia against external propositions impacting its territorial integrity.
