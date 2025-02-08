Egypt Decries Israeli Proposal on Saudi Land

In a strongly-worded statement, Egypt has condemned remarks from Israeli officials advocating for the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi Arabian soil. The Egyptian foreign ministry described the suggestions as 'irresponsible.'

The ministry emphasized that the proposal represents a direct violation of Saudi sovereignty. It categorically reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia's security is a fundamental concern and a 'red line' that must not be crossed.

This diplomatic protest underscores the sensitivity of regional sovereignty issues in Middle Eastern geopolitics, with Egypt firmly backing Saudi Arabia against external propositions impacting its territorial integrity.

