Left Menu

Egypt Decries Israeli Proposal on Saudi Land

Egypt criticized Israeli statements suggesting the formation of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory, labeling them as 'irresponsible.' The Egyptian foreign ministry condemned the proposal, stating it violates Saudi sovereignty and asserted that the kingdom's security is a vital concern for Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:01 IST
Egypt Decries Israeli Proposal on Saudi Land
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a strongly-worded statement, Egypt has condemned remarks from Israeli officials advocating for the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi Arabian soil. The Egyptian foreign ministry described the suggestions as 'irresponsible.'

The ministry emphasized that the proposal represents a direct violation of Saudi sovereignty. It categorically reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia's security is a fundamental concern and a 'red line' that must not be crossed.

This diplomatic protest underscores the sensitivity of regional sovereignty issues in Middle Eastern geopolitics, with Egypt firmly backing Saudi Arabia against external propositions impacting its territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025