Delhi Police Foil Extortion Plot, Arrest Notorious Sharpshooter

Delhi Police have arrested a sharpshooter linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, thwarting a planned extortion shoot-out in the capital. The 21-year-old, identified as Harish, was caught with a weapon and ammunition in Rohini. The arrest is tied to the operations of infamous gangster Ankit Shehrsha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully detained a sharpshooter connected to the renowned Lawrence Bishnoi gang, effectively averting a plotted extortion-related shooting in the city, authorities announced on Saturday.

The suspect, Harish, aged 21, was captured in Rohini's Sector 24, found in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and five live bullets, according to police reports.

Investigations revealed that Harish, closely associated with gangster Ankit Shehrsha—a key figure in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala—joined the gang through social media influences. The arrest links him to a past extortion shooting incident and a potentially foiled attack scheduled in Delhi.

