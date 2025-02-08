Left Menu

Construction Site Tragedy: Colleague Killed Over Spilled Food Dispute

A construction worker in Dombivli, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly murdering a colleague with a bamboo stick after an argument over spilled food. The altercation between workers from Odisha escalated, culminating in the fatal incident. A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:34 IST
Construction Site Tragedy: Colleague Killed Over Spilled Food Dispute
Construction Worker
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a construction site in Dombivli, Maharashtra, where a dispute over spilled food turned deadly. A construction worker, Jaysan Manjhi, has been arrested for allegedly killing his colleague, Gaurav Jagat, by striking him with a bamboo stick.

The altercation began on Thursday evening on Pandit Deendayal Road, when tensions arose between Jagat, Manjhi, and other laborers, all hailing from the same village in Odisha. Despite initial efforts by others to calm the situation, animosities simmered.

Later that night, as Jagat slept, Manjhi allegedly launched a brutal attack, culminating in Jagat's immediate death. Fellow workers alerted the authorities promptly, leading to Manjhi's arrest and the registration of a murder case. The police have sent the victim's body for post-mortem to aid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025