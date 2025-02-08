Construction Site Tragedy: Colleague Killed Over Spilled Food Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded at a construction site in Dombivli, Maharashtra, where a dispute over spilled food turned deadly. A construction worker, Jaysan Manjhi, has been arrested for allegedly killing his colleague, Gaurav Jagat, by striking him with a bamboo stick.

The altercation began on Thursday evening on Pandit Deendayal Road, when tensions arose between Jagat, Manjhi, and other laborers, all hailing from the same village in Odisha. Despite initial efforts by others to calm the situation, animosities simmered.

Later that night, as Jagat slept, Manjhi allegedly launched a brutal attack, culminating in Jagat's immediate death. Fellow workers alerted the authorities promptly, leading to Manjhi's arrest and the registration of a murder case. The police have sent the victim's body for post-mortem to aid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)