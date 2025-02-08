Tragic Shooting in Gurugram: A Plea for Justice
A 23-year-old man was arrested for shooting a woman, Radha, in the head after she refused his marriage proposal. The incident occurred in Gurugram, where Radha had moved after marital disputes. The victim had blocked the accused, Upendra, who had been harassing her.
A shocking incident unfolded in Gurugram as a 23-year-old man allegedly shot a woman in the head after being spurned romantically. Law enforcement authorities disclosed on Saturday that the victim, Radha, had previously blocked the accused, Upendra, after ending personal contacts with him.
The unfortunate event took place near plot number 553 in Sector 37. Radha, who had moved to Gurugram two years ago following marital discord, was confronted by Upendra while on her way to work. Despite sustaining serious injury, she was immediately rushed to a hospital before being referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Upendra, hailing from the same village in Uttar Pradesh as Radha, had been persistently pressuring her for marriage, an action further supported by her father's claims of harassment. Detectives have since succeeded in arresting the accused from Sector 37, while efforts to locate the weapon involved continue, according to police spokespersons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
