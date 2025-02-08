Lebanon's New Government: A Step Toward Stability and Reform

Lebanon has formed a new government, a move influenced by the United States, intended to facilitate access to reconstruction funds after enduring a destructive war with Israel.

New Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced the 24-member cabinet at the presidential palace, highlighting priorities such as financial reforms and a UN resolution for border stability with Israel. The formation followed weeks of intense negotiations among Lebanon's political factions, with U.S. opposition to Hezbollah's influence being a significant point of contention.

The U.S. embassy welcomed this development, hopeful for state rebuilding and crucial reforms. Salam expressed optimism for cohesion within the politically diverse cabinet to restore trust domestically and internationally, crucial for opening financial aid channels from the IMF and Gulf countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)