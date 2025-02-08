Morocco Condemns Trump's Plan on Palestinian Displacement
Morocco, alongside other Arab countries, has criticized former US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza. Moroccan and Iraqi foreign ministers labeled the plan as dangerous to international law and regional security. This move comes amid growing relations between Morocco and Israel following the Abraham Accords.
Morocco has publicly criticized former US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, terming it a threat to regional security. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita discussed the matter with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Rabat. Their joint statement labeled the relocation plan as a 'dangerous precedent' that contravenes international and humanitarian law.
The ministers' condemnation aligns with similar rejections from officials in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries. The plan, revealed by Trump during a press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked regional unease.
This development comes despite Morocco having normalized relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump's presidency. Since then, Morocco and Israel have bolstered their political and economic ties, increasing cooperation in sectors including agriculture and defense.
