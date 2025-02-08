Left Menu

Congo Crisis: Call for Ceasefire and Dialogue Amidst Rebel Threats

Leaders from eastern and southern Africa demand a ceasefire in Congo, urging direct negotiations between Congo's president and M23 rebels. Tensions arise over South African troops in the region. The summit emphasizes dialogue amidst fears of a potential rebel drive to Congo's capital.

Leaders from eastern and southern Africa have called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern Congo, where rebels threaten to overturn the Congolese government. They are urging Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi to engage in direct talks with the rebels. Previously, Tshisekedi refused to negotiate with the M23 rebels, believed to be backed by Rwanda.

The summit, held in Tanzania and attended virtually by President Tshisekedi, included leaders from the East African Community and Southern African Development Community. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's deployment of troops has prompted criticism from Rwanda. The UN reports nearly 3,000 deaths and significant displacement in the region.

The M23 rebellion links to Rwanda's longstanding concerns about opposition rebels in Congo. Kenyan President William Ruto, chair of the East African Community, stressed the importance of dialogue, urging all parties toward constructive engagement. There are fears that recent offensives might lead to attempts to take Kinshasa, Congo's capital.

