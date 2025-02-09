Immigration Shifts: Local Law Enforcement and Trump's 287(g) Program

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Indianapolis is pursuing a partnership with federal immigration agencies, aimed at implementing the 287(g) program. This initiative allows local officers to perform federal immigration duties, aligning with former President Trump's policies.

While the program was dormant under the Biden administration, Trump's return to office marks its revival. Local deputies in Indiana and other states anticipate increased powers in detaining and processing immigrants located illegally.

Critics, including the American Immigration Council, argue that such agreements foster racial profiling and harm community relations. Despite opposition, law enforcement entities in several states are moving forward with these collaborations.

