Left Menu

Immigration Shifts: Local Law Enforcement and Trump's 287(g) Program

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Indiana seeks to partner with federal immigration authorities under the 287(g) program, which deputizes local law enforcement to assist in immigration enforcement. Initially launched in 1996, this program aims to strengthen federal and local collaboration amidst ongoing debates over racial profiling and community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 06:23 IST
Immigration Shifts: Local Law Enforcement and Trump's 287(g) Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Indianapolis is pursuing a partnership with federal immigration agencies, aimed at implementing the 287(g) program. This initiative allows local officers to perform federal immigration duties, aligning with former President Trump's policies.

While the program was dormant under the Biden administration, Trump's return to office marks its revival. Local deputies in Indiana and other states anticipate increased powers in detaining and processing immigrants located illegally.

Critics, including the American Immigration Council, argue that such agreements foster racial profiling and harm community relations. Despite opposition, law enforcement entities in several states are moving forward with these collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025