Russian Forces Thwart Drone Offensive
Russia intercepted 35 Ukrainian drones overnight, with half destroyed over the Kursk region close to the Ukraine border. The Defense Ministry reported that other drones were intercepted across various western and southern Russian regions, highlighting ongoing tensions and security concerns.
Russia's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that air defense units intercepted and destroyed 35 Ukrainian drones overnight. The operation reflects the ongoing tension between the neighboring nations.
According to the ministry, approximately half of these drones were neutralized over the Kursk region, which neighbors Ukraine. This area has witnessed increased security measures due to its strategic location.
The remaining drones were intercepted over other regions in the west and south of Russia. The Ministry shared these details via its post on the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the heightened security in those areas.
