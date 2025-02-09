Russian Forces Thwart Drone Offensive

Russia's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that air defense units intercepted and destroyed 35 Ukrainian drones overnight. The operation reflects the ongoing tension between the neighboring nations.

According to the ministry, approximately half of these drones were neutralized over the Kursk region, which neighbors Ukraine. This area has witnessed increased security measures due to its strategic location.

The remaining drones were intercepted over other regions in the west and south of Russia. The Ministry shared these details via its post on the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the heightened security in those areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)