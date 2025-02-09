Left Menu

Russian Forces Thwart Drone Offensive

Russia intercepted 35 Ukrainian drones overnight, with half destroyed over the Kursk region close to the Ukraine border. The Defense Ministry reported that other drones were intercepted across various western and southern Russian regions, highlighting ongoing tensions and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 10:36 IST
Russian Forces Thwart Drone Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that air defense units intercepted and destroyed 35 Ukrainian drones overnight. The operation reflects the ongoing tension between the neighboring nations.

According to the ministry, approximately half of these drones were neutralized over the Kursk region, which neighbors Ukraine. This area has witnessed increased security measures due to its strategic location.

The remaining drones were intercepted over other regions in the west and south of Russia. The Ministry shared these details via its post on the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the heightened security in those areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025