Left Menu

Decline in Narcotic Seizures: Impact and Challenges

Narcotic drug seizures in India decreased by 22% in 2024 to over 1,087 tonnes, valued at Rs 16,966 crores. Despite the drop, the smuggling challenge persists amid porous borders and international traffic. Authorities seized substantial amounts of 'Yaba', raising health concerns over its addiction potential and effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:34 IST
Decline in Narcotic Seizures: Impact and Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotic drug seizures in India have seen a 22% decrease in 2024, amounting to over 1,087 tonnes, according to government data. These seizures, valued at Rs 16,966 crores, were made in 72,496 cases nationwide. This marks a drop from 2023, where 1,389 tonnes of narcotics, worth Rs 16,123 crores, were confiscated in over 1.09 lakh cases.

Efforts to curb smuggling continue, as authorities focus on monitoring international passengers, porous borders, and commercial cargo. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs emphasizes the ongoing challenges, with CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal acknowledging the difficulty in completely stemming the flow due to porous borders.

Additionally, data reveals a significant issue: the rise of 'Yaba', a drug combining methamphetamine and caffeine, which has sparked concern due to its severe addiction risks. Major seizures, including 136 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 275 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, highlight the ongoing threat to public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025