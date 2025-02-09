Decline in Narcotic Seizures: Impact and Challenges

Narcotic drug seizures in India have seen a 22% decrease in 2024, amounting to over 1,087 tonnes, according to government data. These seizures, valued at Rs 16,966 crores, were made in 72,496 cases nationwide. This marks a drop from 2023, where 1,389 tonnes of narcotics, worth Rs 16,123 crores, were confiscated in over 1.09 lakh cases.

Efforts to curb smuggling continue, as authorities focus on monitoring international passengers, porous borders, and commercial cargo. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs emphasizes the ongoing challenges, with CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal acknowledging the difficulty in completely stemming the flow due to porous borders.

Additionally, data reveals a significant issue: the rise of 'Yaba', a drug combining methamphetamine and caffeine, which has sparked concern due to its severe addiction risks. Major seizures, including 136 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 275 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, highlight the ongoing threat to public health.

