Major Breakthrough: Security Forces Neutralize 31 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a significant blow to Left Wing Extremism, security forces neutralized 31 Naxalites in a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, the police have confirmed.

The encounter, which claimed the lives of two security personnel, highlights ongoing efforts to curb extremist activities. Two others were injured and are currently receiving medical attention, officials reported.

This latest operation marks a total of 81 Naxalites neutralized this year within the state, with a substantial amount of weapons and explosives seized from the scene. The operation continues as reinforcements arrived to fortify ongoing efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)