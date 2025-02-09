Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: Security Forces Neutralize 31 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully neutralized 31 Naxalites in an encounter. Two security personnel were killed, and operations continue to combat Left Wing Extremism. So far this year, a total of 81 Naxalites have been neutralized in the state. Weapons and explosives were recovered post-encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:51 IST
Major Breakthrough: Security Forces Neutralize 31 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to Left Wing Extremism, security forces neutralized 31 Naxalites in a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, the police have confirmed.

The encounter, which claimed the lives of two security personnel, highlights ongoing efforts to curb extremist activities. Two others were injured and are currently receiving medical attention, officials reported.

This latest operation marks a total of 81 Naxalites neutralized this year within the state, with a substantial amount of weapons and explosives seized from the scene. The operation continues as reinforcements arrived to fortify ongoing efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025