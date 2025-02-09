Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Industrialist Slain Over Property Dispute

An 86-year-old industrialist was murdered by his grandson in a property dispute. The accused, K Kirti Teja, also injured his mother during the confrontation. The incident opened up issues of familial discord and inheritance, leading to the arrest of Teja and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 86-year-old industrialist, V C Janardhan Rao, was allegedly murdered by his grandson at his Somajiguda residence over a property dispute, according to authorities.

Police reported that on February 6, K Kirti Teja, 28, attacked Rao, the Veljan Group's chairman, with a knife, causing his immediate death and injuring his mother when she attempted to intervene.

Teja, recently returned from the US, accused his grandfather of indifference and property withholding. Local police have arrested Teja, and further investigations are ongoing, spotlighting family conflicts and inheritance disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

