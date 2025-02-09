Left Menu

Qatar Rebukes Netanyahu's Controversial Comment

Qatar criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial remark suggesting a Palestinian state within Saudi Arabia, deeming it provocative. Netanyahu made the statement in response to an interviewer’s error, sparking outrage. Qatar remains a central figure in Gaza ceasefire discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar has expressed strong disapproval of a recent comment made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which implied the establishment of a Palestinian state within Saudi territory, labeling it as 'provocative.' This comment, highlighted by the Qatari foreign ministry, was issued Sunday following Netanyahu's interaction on Channel 14, a pro-Netanyahu network.

During the interview, an error by the interviewer led to Netanyahu jokingly responding about a 'Saudi state' instead of clarifying the intended 'Palestinian state.' This slip of tongue, which was later corrected, has nevertheless provoked significant backlash from key regional players such as Qatar.

Qatar continues to play a pivotal role as a mediator in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, underscoring its influence and stakes in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

