Qatar Rebukes Netanyahu's Controversial Comment
Qatar criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial remark suggesting a Palestinian state within Saudi Arabia, deeming it provocative. Netanyahu made the statement in response to an interviewer’s error, sparking outrage. Qatar remains a central figure in Gaza ceasefire discussions.
Qatar has expressed strong disapproval of a recent comment made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which implied the establishment of a Palestinian state within Saudi territory, labeling it as 'provocative.' This comment, highlighted by the Qatari foreign ministry, was issued Sunday following Netanyahu's interaction on Channel 14, a pro-Netanyahu network.
During the interview, an error by the interviewer led to Netanyahu jokingly responding about a 'Saudi state' instead of clarifying the intended 'Palestinian state.' This slip of tongue, which was later corrected, has nevertheless provoked significant backlash from key regional players such as Qatar.
Qatar continues to play a pivotal role as a mediator in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, underscoring its influence and stakes in Middle Eastern diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FTC's Comeback: Office Mandate Sparks Controversy
Trump's Swift Start: Deportation Flights Begin Amidst Controversy
U.S. Education Department Review Stirs Controversy Over Book Bans
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Attack on Hindu Leader and Religious Site Claims
Trump Administration's Bold Moves on Health Policies Stir Controversy